Mumbai, January 29: POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra are two new smartphones getting buzz ahead of their launch. These new POCO smartphones are part of the POCO F7 series, which is also expected to include the POCO F7 standard variant. India already has the POCO F6 smartphone, which was launched on May 23, 2024. So, it is expected that the successor POCO F7 model will be introduced in India soon.

However, the POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra may not be launched in India as per the rumours. The POCO F series is known to offer better performance in the INR 20,000 to INR 30,000 price segment, along with several flagship-like specifications and features. The Pro and Ultra variants are not expected to arrive in India. Vivo V50 Likely To Launch in February 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Not Coming to India; Here’s Why

POCO F7 Pro is expected to launch in China and likely in other markets but not India. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K80 model, with exact specifications and features. Last year, POCO F6 Pro was also scheduled to launch in India; however, it did not make it. This year, the company may also skip it. POCO F7 Ultra, on the other hand, maybe a rebranded version of the Redmi K80 Ultra with the same specifications and features. However, some reports suggested that the company was hopeful and might reconsider introducing them; however, it all seems highly unlikely.

Beyond these top variants, the POCO F7 will be launched in India with major processor upgrades, camera performance, and design. There are also rumours about the Chinese smartphone maker launching the POCO F7 Special Edition phone. Last year, POCO collaborated with Marvel and launched the POCO F6 Deadpool Edition smartphone in India, offering a unique design with the same specifications and features. iQOO Neo 10R Processor, Camera, Display and Price; Know Everything About Upcoming iQOO Smartphone in Mid-Range Segment Ahead of India Launch.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features

POCO F7 is expected to house a 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra mobile processor, 50MP+8MP rear and 20MP front camera setup and Hyper OS 2.0 based on the latest Android 15. It may have a 6.7-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to offer HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support along with the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. It may be introduced around the same mid-range price bracket.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).