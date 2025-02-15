Barcelona, February 15: Xiaomi has confirmed its global launch event on March 2, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain, where it will unveil its new products, including the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15. The upcoming 'Xiaomi Launch March 2025' is a highly anticipated event that will introduce the Xiaomi 15 series to the global market. The 'Ultra' variant has been rumoured to launch at the Mobile World Congress or MCW 2025.

Several details about the Xiaomi 15 Ultra variant have already been leaked ahead of the official announcement. The smartphone is expected to come with a 200MP telephoto camera offering high-quality images. The Chinese smartphone company will also focus on the key aspects of the upcoming flagship, such as battery, display, and overall performance, through a powerful chipset. Apple iPhone SE 4 Release Date: Company Expected To Launch Its 4th iPhone SE Model on February 19, 2025; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Features and Likely Price

Xiaomi 15 Ultra may be introduced with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. It is rumoured to come with a quad camera setup, which may include a 50MP primary lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens with a Samsung JN5 sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens with a Sony IMX858 sensor, and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x zoom. All of these cameras will be powered by Leica for better results.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC mated with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. The smartphone is expected to have Xiaomi HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box. It is expected to arrive with a 5,410mAh battery that may support 80W or 90W fast charging. In China, the Ultra variant is expected to include a larger 6,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone is expected to launch in black, white and silver colours. Xiaomi 15 Ultra price is expected to start from 1,499 euros (around INR 1,36,200) in the international market.

Xiaomi 15 Base Variant Specifications, Features and Price

The Xiaomi 15 standard model was launched in China in October 2024. It included a 5,400mAh battery supporting 90W wired fast-charging and 50W wireless, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB UFS 4.0. It also had a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED 120Hz display. The model was priced at CNY 4,499 (around INR 54,000). It included a 50MP+50MP+50MP rear and 32MP front camera setup. Meta, Apple Working on Humanoid Robotics: Tech Giants Explore Ways To Enter New Competitive Market for Developing AI-Powered Robots.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specifications, Features and Price

Xiaomi 15 Pro was launched with a 6.73-inch OLED LTPO 120Hz display, up to 16GB RAM, and 1TB internal storage in the same configuration as the standard variant. It included a larger 6,100mAh battery with the same charging options. It also included a 50MP primary, 50MP UW, 50MP 5x periscope lens. The Xiaomi 15 Pro price in China started at CNY 5,299 (around INR 63,200). However, there are no words on Xiaomi 15 Pro launch on March 2, 2025.

