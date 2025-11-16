Lava is preparing to launch the Lava Agni 4 in India on November 20, and the company has confirmed several key features ahead of the event. Lava Agni 4 is confirmed to feature Vayu AI. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lava Mobiles said, “An intelligence that listens deeper, reacts quicker and grows with every interaction.” Vayu AI will also help users to edit images. The smartphone will include a customisable Action Key, a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. As per reports, the Lava Agni 4 may offer a 7,000mAh battery, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera. Redmi Note 15 Series Launch Timeline Tipped for India, Likely To Debut Next Month; Check Details.

Lava Agni 4 Will Launch With Vayu AI

Power had a form. Now it has a mind. Vayu AI arrives with Agni 4. An intelligence that listens deeper, reacts quicker and grows with every interaction. Launching on 20.11.25🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #VayuAI #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/I6EUZO39k4 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 15, 2025

