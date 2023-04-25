New Delhi, April 25 : The next-gen iteration of the Samsung Galaxy Z series is highly speculated, and now, it is likely to launch earlier than originally expected.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 were expected to launch towards the end of August this year, as the company’s Fold and Flip foldable smartphones usually come around this month. However, as per a new leak, the new-gen Galaxy Z series folding phones will be launching between July 25 and 27. Here’s all the details. Google Pixel Fold Prices, Full Specs Leaked Ahead of Expected Earlier Launch; All Known Details Packed Here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launching Earlier?

The South Korean tech giant is getting all braced up to launch its highly awaited Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 5 phones this year. The Galaxy Z series usually gets unveiled during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which is usually held in August. However, this year the event might be conducted towards end July instead. Samsung Galaxy S24 Next-Gen Flagship Phone To Use EV Tech To Boost Its Battery Life.

As per the latest report, preponing this event a few weeks could be meant to narrow the time difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch and its upcoming rival Google Pixel Fold’s launch. The highly speculated Pixel Fold is going to be the first ever foldable smartphone from Google, and is scheduled for unveiling on May 10.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023:

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to witness a slew of new devoices from the South Korean tech giant, including the next-gen Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Watch 6, and new earbuds.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Unpacked event could take be held between July 25 and July 27, while there’s no confirmation from the company yet. Samsung conducts its second big Unpacked event every year in the month of August, so this could mean a big alteration, although it doesn’t make much difference. Moreover, as the foldable phone market is heating up with Samsung’s Chinese rivals launching their own folding smartphones, it seems that the company doesn’t intent to offer too much time to the Google Pixel Fold in the market without its own new contender in place.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2023 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).