Mumbai, June 20: The Vivo X90s has been in the news for a while. Several leaks and teasers have revealed key details of the upcoming handset.

Now, the company has finally revealed that the Vivo X90s will be announced on June 26. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Launch Timeline Leaked; Here’s All That We Know So Far.

Vivo X90s Specifications

The Vivo X90s is the latest addition to the company's X series. The top-end smartphone is tipped to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the upcoming handset will feature triple rear cameras with ZEISS optics. It will borrow camera features from Vivo X90. The company has also shared images taken with X90s. These shots were captured by a world-renowned photographer, Alex Webb.

Vivo X90s Camera Samples

The company stated that "the photographer has captured moments on the streets of New York, with rich, delicate, or personalized colour expressions, making every shot of life full of emotion and passion." amsung Confirms Its Unpacked Event To Be Held in Seoul in July, To Witness New Galaxy Z Fold5, Z Flip5 Unveiling.

Vivo has also confirmed that the X90s will be the official mobile phone of the Hangzhou Asian Games, starting in September. The price of the VIvo X90s has not been revealed as yet. The Vivo X90 series was originally introduced in November last year.

