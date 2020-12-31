New Delhi, Dec 30: Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday expanded its youthful Y-series with the launch of the Y20A smartphone for Rs 11,490 in the Indian market. The device will be available across mainline partner retail stores, the company's online store, and other major e-commerce websites starting January 2. Vivo X60 & Vivo X60 Pro With Exynos 1080 SoC Launched, Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

"The device packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charge technology that aims to last more than 17 hours of online HD movie streaming and more than 10 hours of intensive games," the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch Halo iView display which features an aspect ratio of 20:9 providing a bigger and immersive viewing experience. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP front snapper. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks the device in 0.26 seconds and runs on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 11 on top.

