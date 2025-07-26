Bitcoin price today, on July 26, 2025, stood at USD 117,541.90 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight upward trend in the cryptocurrency market. The BTC price has seen gradual growth in recent hours. At 3:11 AM on the same day, Bitcoin was trading at USD 117,148.64. A few hours earlier, on July 25 at 8:44 PM IST, the value was lower at USD 115,152.83. The cryptocurrency market continues to be uncertain. On July 14, 2025, Bitcoin touched its highest-ever value of USD 122,197.0. Since then, it has seen fluctuations, as the Bitcoin price rises and falls within short periods. The current trend shows slow growth, but sudden changes might be possible in the coming days. SAIL Q1 FY26 Results: Steel Authority of India Limited Posts Robust Growth of 273% Profit Before Exceptional Items and Tax.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 26, 2025

