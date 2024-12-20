Google's Gemini AI rolled out a new capability that allows developers to upload their code repository directly from the device into the Gemini Advanced model. This is aimed at streamlining their workflows. The platform further allows developers and coders to "debug, refactor, rewrite, & optimize" code with the comprehensive context from the project in their minds. Gemini Advanced can handle highly complex tasks such as coding and logical reasoning. Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Launched, New AI Model 'Explicitly' Shows Its Thoughts to Users; Check Details.

Gemini Advanced Code Repository Upload Introduced

You can now upload your code repository directly from your device into Gemini Advanced to streamline your workflows. Debug, refactor, rewrite, & optimize your code with the comprehensive context of your project in mind. 🧑‍💻 Try it out → https://t.co/Yh38BPvqjp pic.twitter.com/l2U61Y5P2f — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) December 19, 2024

