Elon Musk's X has begun to roll out the Grok button to the profiles, allowing users to provide more information about any account. The Grok button will help the users to gain more details of the X users before they follow or interact with them. Besides this development, X payments (expected to be called X Money) were also announced to be added to the UI menu soon. Grok was recently launched free for all the users on X, offering them access to the limited features of the AI text and image generation capability of xAI's chatbot. Jio AI Magic Tool: Reliance Jio Announces New Artificial Intelligence Feature With JioCloud To Help Auto-Organise Albums and Generate Images, Coming Soon.

Grok Button for Profile Analysis Rolled Out on Elon Musk's X

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now rolling out the Grok button on profiles! Tap it to know more about a user. pic.twitter.com/rUVD4gu99y — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 19, 2024

X Payments Coming Soon to UI Menu

