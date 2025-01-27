DeepSeek R-1 is soon expected to arrive on Perplexity AI as a "new reasoning option", according to a report. The China-developed AI chatbot has beaten OpenAI's ChatGPT and ranked at the top in Apple's App Store as the most downloaded app. Since its launch a week ago, the DeepSeek AI chatbot has become successful in the tech community and experts. According to a user, DeepSeek R-1 will be added as a reasoning option to Perplexity AI and shared video related to the future move. DeepSeek R-1: China’s AI Model Outperforms OpenAI o1-Mini, Tops the Download Charts on Apple App Store, Know All About New LLM With Advanced Capabilities.

DeepSeek R-1 Launching Soon on Perplexity AI as "Reasoning Option"

DeepSeek R1 is coming soon to Perplexity as a new Reasoning option 👀 * not available yet to the public h/t @denisyarats pic.twitter.com/v3ntbQcenC — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) January 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)