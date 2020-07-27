Facebook-owned WhatsApp is rumoured to get multi-device support soon. According to WABetainfo, Facebook is building a new UI that will allow users to link multiple devices (up to 4) & use them at the same time. This has never been possible. The new UI will enable users to add new devices to their WhatsApp account or remove them if they need to. Users will be able to link devices using a code delivered either via SMS or WhatsApp chat. WhatsApp Web Gets Dark Mode Feature; How to Enable WhatsApp Web Dark Mode Theme.

WhatsApp Upcoming Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

We might see a WhatsApp Web-like implementation where users will have to be online on one main device, while other devices will sync with it. This procedure has not been finalized as the feature is still in works. However, we all are looking forward to WhatsApp's upcoming feature which could be easiest, most secure & a lot more useful.

WhatsApp Upcoming Feature (Photo Credits: WABetaInfo)

In a recent beta update v2.20.196, it can also be seen that the 'WhatsApp Web' option in the App's three-dot menu has been replaced with 'Linked Devices' now. On opening this section, it shows a new page where users can see linked devices all in one spot. For now, this is all a speculation. So we will have to wait & watch what WhatsApp brings in the future.

