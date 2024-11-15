New Delhi, November 15: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, has introduced a new feature to help users manage their unsent messages more efficiently. WhatsApp users can now save and revisit messages that they have started but did not send. The feature, known as “Message Drafts” is said to reduce the chances of losing important or incomplete messages.

WhatsApp new feature called “Message Drafts” will help its users to manage unsent messages. The update will likely save time and ensure important messages are not forgotten or lost. Users can now start typing a message, leave the chat, and come back later to finish it without losing any progress. The feature may be useful when users get distracted or need to switch between chats but want to return to their unsent message at a later time. WhatsApp Bans More Than 85 Lakh ‘Bad’ Accounts in India in September for Violating Its Policies.

Mark Zuckerberg on his WhatsApp channel, announced the new feature and said, “we all need this” feature. He further said, the feature will make easy and send unfinished messages. The new Draft feature is rolling out globally on Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp. The new feature will assist users to easily find their unfinished messages by displaying a "Draft" indicator. The indicator will show up for any messages that have not yet been completed. Additionally, these draft messages will be moved to the top of the chat list to make them easily accessible. WhatsApp New Features: Meta-Owned Platform Testing GIF Caption, Notification for Group Chats and Other Features To Enhance User Experience.

WhatsApp is currently trying out some new features to improve the experience for its users. According to multiple reports, the Meta-owned messaging platform, is experimenting with new themed icons for contacts and group chats. Additionally, they are working on a feature that will likely allow users to add captions to GIFs and receive notifications for group chats. The new notification feature is expected to help users to keep track of messages from groups more easily and to reduce any confusion that might arise from multiple notifications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).