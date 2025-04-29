San Francisco, April 29: WhatsApp has started rolling out a new feature for experimental purposes for beta users. The latest WhatsApp feature, "voice messages transcript," has been released for Android beta testing. Recently, the company introduced a "voice message recording" feature for iOS beta testers (developers) to check and improve before the final rollout to all WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp's voice messaging transcripts are rolled out via the Google Play Beta Program in the Android 2.25.14.7 update. Users who enrolled in beta testing can access it before the final release. The feature allows users to receive the transcripts automatically, manually, or not at all. WhatsApp users can use this feature to manage the transcription accurately and configure options for receiving it. OpenAI New Features, Improvements: ChatGPT Shopping, Improved Citations, Trending and Autocomplete and Search in WhatsApp Rolled Out for Pro, Plus and Free Users.

WABetaInfo posted announcing the rollout of this feature for Android users, highlighting its benefits. The same feature was rolled out for the iOS version to offer users a better experience on Meta's WhatsApp. Some beta testers can check out this feature by entering the transcription setting and setting their preferences. The automatic transcription option allows the users to get the transcribed message as soon as they receive it. It is quick for users and does not take too much time. It helps those who like reading messages instead of listening to them.

Using the manual transcription option, users must request a transcribed message every time they want to get the audio in text format. WhatsApp users who do not want to get unnecessary transcriptions can prefer this method only to get the needed messages transcribed. The third option is "Never', meaning the users will not receive the transcription for any audio messages. Those who prefer listening to audio messages can enable this option. Perplexity AI Now Available on WhatsApp: CEO Arvind Srinivas Says People Can Use AI Chatbot for Answers, Sources and Image Generation, More Features Coming Soon.

WhatsApp voice message transcription works only in supported languages using local, on-device processing via downloadable language packs. It also keeps the messages end-to-end encrypted. Currently, it supports English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, with more languages expected soon.

