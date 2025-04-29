Perplexity AI now launched on WhatsApp for all the users to access. Arvind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI said that the users can directly access the AI chatbot to get the answers, sources or generate images. Srinivas said that many more features would be introduced on the Perplexity WhatsApp version soon. The users can access it by sending a message to "+1 (833) 436-3285" number. ChatGPT Shopping Announced: OpenAI Rolls Out Experimental Shopping Feature to Plus, Pro and Free Logged-In Users.

Perplexity AI Now Available on WhatsApp

Perplexity is now live on WhatsApp! We hired our favorite doctor @ParikPatelCFA to test it out Message +1 (833) 436-3285 to get started pic.twitter.com/VGw6sYK4Ff — Ask Perplexity (@AskPerplexity) April 28, 2025

Perplexity CEO Arvind Srinivas on WhatsApp Version Features

You can use Perplexity directly from WhatsApp now. Answers, sources, image generation. A lot more features coming soon there! +1 (833) 436-3285 pic.twitter.com/Ux4CUO6ipR — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) April 28, 2025

