New Delhi, November 2: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for iOS users that will let them to search and make calls using usernames instead of phone numbers. The upcoming update from the Meta-owned platform is expected to enhance privacy. As per reports, the WhatsApp feature will be optional to provide extra protection against unwanted contact.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a new option that will let users to find and call others using their usernames. The feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.32.10.70, available through the TestFlight app. All username-based calls is said to remain secured under WhatsApp’s standard end-to-end encryption for user privacy and data protection. Lava Agni 4 Launch Date in India Confirmed on November 20; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

WhatsApp Username Feature on iOS: How It Will Work

After this feature rolls out, iOS users will be able to look up for usernames from the Calls tab. By typing a username in the search bar, WhatsApp will verify whether a matching account exists in its system. If found, the account will appear in the results with limited details, like profile photo or other information, depending on the user’s privacy settings. After selecting the desired account, WhatsApp will show options to initiate a voice or video call. The calling features available in regular WhatsApp calls will also support for calls made through usernames. iQOO 15 Launch in India on November 26, Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Users will only be able to call contacts by username if they already have an active chat with them or if their username key is not enabled. The username key acts as an optional security layer, similar to a passcode for first-time interactions. If enabled, users must enter the correct shared key to initiate the call successfully. The feature is currently under development, and WhatsApp is reportedly fine-tuning the username search feature before rolling it out in an upcoming beta update.

