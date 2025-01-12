New Delhi, January 12: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS users. The upcoming feature from WhatsApp is expected to enhance the user experience of its users. The update is said to help iOS users to manage chat message animations. It may allow users to control how their messages appear in chats.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working to introduce the ability to manage chat message animations within the app. The feature is for iOS users, which will likely allow them to modify and control animations that appear when messages are sent or received. The feature is currently under development in the WhatsApp beta for Android, and it seems that WhatsApp plans to provide iOS users with a similar experience in a future update. WhatsApp New Features List 2024: From Meta AI Integration to Giphy Stickers and Video Call Filters, Know Amazing Features Introduced This Year.

The WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.1.10.70, available through the TestFlight app, indicates that WhatsApp is developing a feature to manage chat message animations. As per reports, the upcoming feature will allow users to customise their chat by choosing whether to keep animations active or disable them for GIFs, stickers, and emojis. The level of control will likely enable users to personalise their interactions based on their preferences, which may help to reduce potential distractions caused by animations. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform To Introduce Dedicated Tab for AI-Powered Chats; Check Details.

The animated emojis may have the option to appear static if the autoplay setting is turned off. When the setting is disabled, these animated emojis are said to display in their static form. GIFs may no longer autoplay if the user opts to disable their animation to keep it static until the user manually initiates playback. Animated stickers may also be impacted by the feature, which will likely appear only in their static version when the autoplay option is disabled.

