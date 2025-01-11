New Delhi, January 11: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is reportedly working on a new feature that will likely enhance the user experience. The new update from WhatsApp is said to introduce a dedicated tab for AI-powered chats. WhatsApp might be considering to move the community creation option to the Chats tab to enhance the function and preparing for changes to the app's interface.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature to introduce a dedicated tab for AI-powered chats, which is expected to be available in a future update. The development is currently in the testing phase and has been spotted in the Android beta version 2.25.1.24. The new tab is expected to replace the existing Communities tab in the bottom navigation bar to introduce the new AI-powered chats tab. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Feature To Simplify Group Chat and Community Creation; Check Details.

The upcoming new tab in WhatsApp will likely display all AI options available within the platform. It may allow users to explore AI tools provided by Meta, along with those created by third-party developers. The feature is anticipated to enable users to access various features, with some AI tools may offer productivity tips, while others may focus on entertainment, personal assistance, or other niches such as gaming or anime-themed interactions. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Feature To Show Website Icon for Shared Links; Check Details.

The new feature is expected to enable users to identify and try out trending or highly rated AIs, as well as those frequently selected by the community. To enhance user experience, the AIs is said to be organised into specific categories to make it easier for users to find tools that suit their needs. These categories may include AIs that provide general advice, support creative tasks, enhance gaming experiences, and more. WhatsApp is said to be currently developing the upcoming feature that will introduce a dedicated tab for AI-powered chats. The new tab is expected to enhance user interaction with AI tools and will be available in a future update.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).