New Delhi, January 3: WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is constantly updating its features to enhance its user experience. WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for iOS users to interact with media shared on linked devices. If a user sends a photo or video that is set to disappear after one view, it can now be accessed from their linked device. The update will likely enhance the way shared media is viewed across multiple devices for iPhone users.

WhatsApp has addressed the limitation by enabling beta users to access disappearing media files directly from their linked devices for iOS users. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to open view once media on their linked devices. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Option for Creating and Sharing Events in Individual Chats on Android.

The feature is said to be currently being made available to select beta testers. Previously, the feature was available to certain beta testers on Android devices. Now, WhatsApp aims to provide the same capability to access disappearing media on their linked devices for iOS users.

The new feature is anticipated to enhance WhatsApp's capabilities and also preserve its privacy protections. It is said to continue to include end-to-end encryption, as well as restrictions that stop recipients from screen recording, exporting, or forwarding the content. e iOS users will have flexibility in accessing view once media and will no longer be limited to using just one device with this update. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces New Phone Call Dialer Feature in iOS; Check Details.

The ability to open view once media on linked devices is accessible to certain beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS through the TestFlight app. Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing a new phone call dialer feature for iPhone users. It allows users to manually enter a phone number directly into the dialer located in the calls section of the app.

