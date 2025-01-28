New Delhi, January 28: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is rolling out a new feature for iPhone users. The new WhatsApp feature is expected to enhance the calling experience on the app with a redesigned phone call dialer interface. iOS users will notice a refreshed and streamlined design for phone calls.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new phone call dialer feature for iPhone users. The new update for WhatsApp on iOS 25.1.80, is now available for download on the App Store. The update includes a new feature that allows users to make phone calls easily, and it is being rolled out to all users. According to reports, users can manually type in a phone number directly in the dialer found in the calls section of the app. WhatsApp Gets Relief As NCLAT Stays CCI’s 5-Year Ban Over Data-Sharing Practices, Asks Meta To Pay Half of INR 213 Crore Fine.

New WhatsApp Update Features for iPhone Users

There is a button for starting a new call within this calls tab. When users tap the button, they will see an option called "Call a Number," which opens up the dialer screen. The dialer will let users to enter the phone number they want to call. After they have entered the number, WhatsApp will check to see if that number is registered on its platform. If the number is linked to a WhatsApp account, users will receive a confirmation. Additionally, if the number belongs to a verified business, a verification badge will be shown next to it. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Will Soon Allow Users To Share Status Updates on Instagram and Facebook Stories.

Users will have the option to save the phone number they entered into their contact list without having to exit the app. Additionally, WhatsApp offers a shortcut for iPhone users, which will allow them to start a chat with the phone number they entered. If users would rather prefer to send a message than make a call, they can do so easily. The new phone call dialer feature is now available for certain users who download the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store. The feature will be gradually rolled out to more users in the upcoming weeks, so WhatsApp users may start to see it appear soon.

