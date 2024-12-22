New Delhi, December 22: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is introducing a fun feature for iOS users in time for the New Year celebrations. The WhatsApp new feature will focus on animated confetti emoji reactions, which is expected to add excitement to chats during the festive season. The feature will likely make the conversations engaging and lively during New Year celebrations.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a feature to animate confetti emoji reactions for the New Year. The feature is currently accessible to some beta testers on iOS through the latest version of the app. The latest WhatsApp beta update for iOS version 24.25.10.78 is available on TestFlight. The Meta-owned app is introducing a feature that will animate certain confetti emoji reactions in celebration of the New Year. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Improved Calling Feature, New Effects for Video Calls; Check Details.

According to reports, some beta testers will be able to experience a new animation when they react to messages using specific emojis, such as the Confetti Ball emojis, Party Popper, and Partying Face. The animations created by these emojis are powered by Lottie, which is an open-source animation framework designed to produce lightweight and high-quality animations for mobile apps. Lottie enables developers to create smooth and scalable animations by keeping file sizes small. It will ensure that the app remains efficient and performs well, even when incorporating complex visual effects. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Group Chat Mentions in Status Updates for Beta Testers.

Now, the feature is accessible by select beta testers on Android and iOS platforms. Additionally, it has been made available to some users on the latest stable version of the app in the App Store. A full rollout to all users is anticipated to begin very soon. The feature is expected to allow users to express themselves in a lively and engaging way. The timing of the update will allow users to celebrate the New Year in an interactive and visually enjoyable manner.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 22, 2024 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).