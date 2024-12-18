New Delhi, December 18: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has rolled out a new feature to improve communication among users. The WhatsApp new feature update is said to allow group chat mentions to be included in status updates. The new feature of WhatsApp is expected to streamline communication and ensure that important messages reach out to the people.

According to a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that allows users to mention group chats in their status updates. This feature is currently being made available to a select group of beta testers. The update for WhatsApp beta on Android, version 2.24.26.17, is noted as compatible with the new feature. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Improved Calling Feature, New Effects for Video Calls; Check Details.

The feature is currently said to be accessible to a select group of beta testers, who can explore the option to mention groups in their status updates. It is anticipated that the feature will likely be rolled out to more users in the coming weeks. The purpose of the feature can be seen as to simplify communication, which can enable users to notify entire groups with one mention rather than having to tag each contact separately. It should make it easier for users to share updates with multiple people at once.

When a group is mentioned in a status update, all members of that group will receive a notification to let them know about the mention. The feature will ensure that everyone in the group is informed and can interact with the status update. Reports indicate that participants who are not currently included in the privacy settings for status updates will be temporarily given access to view the specific update where the group was mentioned. WhatsApp To End Support for Older iOS Versions and iPhone Models in May 2025; Know Which iPhone Models Will Be Affected.

There are some restrictions on which groups can be mentioned in a status update. Users can mention up to five group chats in a single update. Each group should have a maximum of 32 members to qualify for mentions. However, participants who are mentioned in the group have the option to share the status update with their own contacts,

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2024 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).