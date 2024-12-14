New Delhi, December 14: Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, has introduced new updates to enhance its calling experience for users. The platform, used by millions worldwide, now features improved calling functions to make voice and video calls smoother and more interactive. Alongside this, WhatsApp has rolled out new effects for video calls. These new features are expected to offer a enjoyable and interactive way to communicate.

Calling on WhatsApp continues to grow in popularity around the world, with over 2 billion calls made daily. Recognising this trend, Meta has introduced upgrades to make calls more reliable and engaging in WhatsApp. The latest update is said to improve call quality and add more fun elements to video chats for making conversations feel more lively and engaging. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Introduces Quick Reply Feature To Voice Messages for Android Users; Know How It Works.

WhatsApp Improved Calling Feature and Video Call Effects

WhatsApp has rolled out an upgrade to its calling features on the desktop. Now, when you click on the calls tab in the WhatsApp desktop application, you will find it easier to access everything you need to make a call. It includes options to start a call, create a call link, or directly dial a number. Additionally, the quality of video calls has been improved, whether you are using a desktop or a mobile device. Users can now expect more reliable connections and enjoy higher resolution video with clearer images during personal and group calls. WhatsApp Launches ‘In-App Dialer’ Feature To Allow Users To Make Calls, Send Messages Using App to Unsaved Numbers.

WhatsApp has also introduced new effects for video calls to add a fun twist to your conversations. Now, you can select from ten different effects for video calls. You can add puppy ears to your image, underwater effects, or handing you a microphone for karaoke. These effects are designed to make your video calls more enjoyable and engaging, which will likely allow you to share laughter and creativity during conversation. WhatsApp has made it easier to manage calls from group chats. Now, when you initiate a call and, you can choose specific participants to include in the call.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).