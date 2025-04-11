Mumbai, April 11: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature offering Chat message animation for beta users. WhatsApp's new feature update about message animation is aimed at helping users enhance their experience while sending messages to their contacts. WhatsApp recently introduced 'Avatar stickers' for the users as a part of iOS beta testing. Meta has been improving the users' experience on the messaging platform.

Mark Zuckerberg announced Llama 4, which was directly rolled out for WhatsApp and offered better reasoning and conversation with Meta AI. The 'Chat message animation' will be rolled out for more users after beta testing and will be compatible with single and group chat. According to a post by WABetainfo, the new update would give users more control by allowing them to manage different types of animated content in chats and groups. ChatGPT Memory Update: OpenAI’s Chatbot Can Now Reference Past Chats To Offer Personalised Responses Based on Your Preferences and Interests.

The WhatsApp chat animation feature will automatically move emojis, stickers and GIFs. The beta testers started receiving this update, allowing them to personalise their chat experience and make it more effective. WhatsApp users can decide whether specific animated content should start playing or moving automatically and which ones should stay still. The users can turn off the automatic animation of animated emojis, making them static in the chat to avoid distraction. Grok New Features: Elon Musk’s xAI To Add Google Drive Integration and Image Editing to Grok Web Version, Rolls Out Grok 3 on Cursor Platform.

The users can do the same for the stickers and make them static in the chat. Regarding the GIFs, the users can disable them from moving; however, when tapped, they can see the movement (animation). The WABetainfo mentioned that WhatsApp considered a single toggle to allow the users to disable all the animation at once; however, the Meta-owned platform created flexible options for GIFs, stickers and emojis to help the users choose freely which one they want to move or make static.

