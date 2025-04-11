Elon Musk's xAI is working on several new updates for its Grok 3 AI chatbot. The Grok version will soon allow users to connect Google Drive to the Grok AI chatbot. Also, the Grok web version will get an "Edit Image" section. These features will help users enhance their experience using Grok. This comes after Musk's xAI made Grok 3 available on Cursor, AI code editor platform. Elon Musk confirmed that Grok 3.5 would be launched soon. ChatGPT Memory Update: OpenAI’s Chatbot Can Now Reference Past Chats To Offer Personalised Responses Based on Your Preferences and Interests.

Grok Web To Let Users to Coonect Google Drive

Grok Web will soon be able to Connect Google Drive!@xAI pic.twitter.com/Qm2QXl7dZn — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 11, 2025

Grok Web To Get Edit Image Option Soon

Grok Web will soon get a Edit Image section: pic.twitter.com/X0CKVv6Ttq — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) April 11, 2025

Grok 3 Available on Cursor

Grok 3 is available for all Cursor users! The mini model is available for free. Curious to hear what you think. In our initial testing, it appears to think upfront more than other models. — Aman Sanger (@amanrsanger) April 10, 2025

