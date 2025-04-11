OpenAI announced a new update to ChatGPT's memory feature. Sam Altman-run company said that ChatGPT could reference all of the past chats to provide more personalized responses. OpenAI said that it would draw on the preferences and interests of the users to make it even more helpful for writing, getting advice, learning, and beyond. However, the users who do not want to use this feature can opt out of referencing past chats or memory altogether at any time in the settings. Grok 3.5 Coming Soon: Elon Musk Teases Launching Successor of Grok 3 With Major Upgrades Soon, Confirms Grok 4 Releasing Later This Year.

OpenAI Rolled Out Memory Feature in ChatGPT to Reference All Past Posts for Personalised Response

Starting today, memory in ChatGPT can now reference all of your past chats to provide more personalized responses, drawing on your preferences and interests to make it even more helpful for writing, getting advice, learning, and beyond. pic.twitter.com/s9BrWl94iY — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 10, 2025

OpenAI Said Users Could Opt Out of ChatGPT Memory Feature

As always, you’re in control of ChatGPT’s memory. You can opt out of referencing past chats, or memory altogether, at any time in settings. If you’re already opted out of memory, you’ll be opted out of referencing past chats by default. If you want to change what ChatGPT knows… — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 10, 2025

