New Delhi, March 8: WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new widget feature for Android users to make it easier to access Meta AI on Android. A new widget was reportedly being under development to make it easier to access Meta AI. The widget will remove the hassle of having to open WhatsApp and find the AI chat manually. It looks like Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently testing the feature with some users.

The AI chatbot will enable users to start conversations and send images directly from their Home Screen. As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing a new widget feature to access the Meta AI chatbot. The new WhatsApp feature is part of the latest beta version for Android 2.25.6.14 and is available to select beta testers. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolling Out New Call Menu for Personal Chats and Groups for Beta Testers on Android.

Some beta testers have reported that they can see the new widget for the Home Screen. The update is expected to enhance user experience by providing convenient access to the Meta AI features on WhatsApp. The widget is only available to users who already have access to Meta AI chats in WhatsApp.

Some beta testers have the opportunity to try out the new feature that lets them add a widget dedicated for Meta AI on their Home Screen. The widget can be resized, which will allow users to change its dimensions according to their preferences. They can make it larger for a detailed view or smaller for a simpler appearance.

The new widget comes with several shortcuts to Meta AI features. It allows users to open a chat with Meta AI and enable them to ask questions and get fast responses from the chatbot. Meta AI can handle users' requests and provide useful information with one tap. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing To Add Sticker Photos to Status Updates on Android.

The widget makes it easy for users to share photos with Meta AI. The AI can analyse the images, understand their context, and make changes if asked. It can be a useful feature for those who want quick feedback or edits without navigating through the app. Additionally, users can start a voice session with Meta AI directly from their Home Screen. Instead of typing their questions, they can interact with the AI using voice-based interaction.

