New Delhi, March 3: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, is introducing a new feature to enhance the calling experience for its users. The update is rolling out to select beta testers on Android, offering a redesigned call menu feature for chats and groups. The WhatsApp new feature is expected to simplify how users interact with calls by making the process more user-friendly.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, the new call menu feature is being rolled out to some beta testers on Android and is expected to reach a wider audience soon. The call menu for chats and groups was under development. The new feature is designed to improve how users make calls. Instead of having separate buttons for voice and video calls, there will now be a single call menu that combines both options. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing To Add Sticker Photos to Status Updates on Android.

Some beta testers are said to be exploring a new feature that introduces a call menu at the top of their conversation in the app. The new menu replaces the old two buttons that were used to start voice and video calls, combining them into one single call button. The change is intended to simplify the calling process and making it user-friendly for those engaging in conversations.

In personal chats, the new call button shows an icon for voice calls. When users click on the call button, a menu pops up, which give them the option to select either a voice call or a video call. The menu also features a shortcut that lets users to create and share a call link. It can make it simpler to invite others to join a call without having to navigate to the Calls tab or the chat attachment menu. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Feature for Managing Privacy Settings for Profile Links on Android.

In group chats, the call button shows an icon for video calls, but users can still start voice calls through the new menu. The updated call menu in group chats also features a shortcut for creating and sharing a call link. Users can choose which participants they want to call, instead of having to dial the whole group automatically.

