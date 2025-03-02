New Delhi, March 2: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has always been focused to improve the user experience with its regular updates. In its latest WhatsApp feature update for Android users, the platform is reportedly testing to make status updates more engaging. WhatsApp’s upcoming feature is expected to make the app even more interactive.

Earlier, WhatsApp was working on a feature that would allow users to edit sticker photos for status updates. As per a report of WABetaInfo, the feature is now being rolled out to some beta testers to add sticker photos to status updates. A sticker photo is a feature that will allow WhatsApp users to overlay images in their status updates, similar to the content sticker found on Instagram. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working To Introduce Feature for Managing Privacy Settings for Profile Links on Android.

The feature can enhance personalisation and enable users to creatively express themselves by adding additional images on top of their photos or videos. Currently, some beta testers have the opportunity to explore the feature, experimenting with the ability to add sticker photos to the content they share via status updates. Sticker photos are resizable and movable, which will allow users with creative freedom in arranging them. They can be enlarged or shrink to fit the composition of status update. WhatsApp users can layer images when sharing multiple moments in a single update.

When users apply a sticker photo over their content, they have the option to choose from various predefined shapes to customise their sticker photos according to the context of their update. The available shapes include two rectangular options, a square, a circle, a heart, and a star. It will allow users to express their creativity and customise updates to reflect their mood or the message they want to convey. WhatsApp New Features Update: Meta-Owned Platform Working on Redesigned Call Menu Feature for Chats and Groups on Android; Check Details.

Rectangular shapes can help to create structured layouts. A square shape provides balance without excessive cropping, while a circular shape is ideal for profile cutouts or highlighting elements in an image. The heart shape can add an emotional touch to romantic or special moments, and the star shape highlights special events or celebrations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 03:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).