New Delhi, June 24: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that’s likely to make Android users more expressive. The platform is said to be currently testing a new feature that could add fun to WhatsApp status updates. WhatsApp continues to explore creative tools and the latest developments are expected to offer a personalised experience for its Android users.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to add stickers, emojis, and music to their text status updates. The feature is said to be currently available to select beta testers on Android. The new feature by the Meta-owned platform is expected to enhance the way users express themselves. It is in the testing phase, and once it is widely released, the new WhatsApp feature could change how users share their daily moments with each other. WhatsApp Banned: US House of Representatives Bans Meta-Owned Instant Messaging Platform Due to Security Risks, Recommends Using Microsoft Teams, Signal and Other Platforms.

Text status on WhatsApp is a way for users to share messages using text on a plain and coloured background. Unlike photo or video updates, the feature does not include images or clips but instead focuses on written content, using different fonts and background colours. Now, the Meta-owned platform is working on making this feature more engaging. WhatsApp is said to be testing a new option that adds interactive tools to the text status screen. Some Android beta users can already try out drawing tools directly from the text status section. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Featuring Advanced AI, Ultra-Slim Design Expected To Be Unveiled at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set on July 9, 2025.

Users can reportedly open the text status composer and access features like brush tools, emoji pickers, sticker panels, and music sharing options. By adding these drawing and visual tools directly into the text status editor, WhatsApp is making it possible to include creative elements without the need to use a photo or video as the background.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2025 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).