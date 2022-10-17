Meta-owned WhatsApp has started testing the edit button for messages. The screenshot of the feature spotted by tipster WABetaInfo is shared on its website. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon roll out the Edit messages feature. The screenshot shared by the tipster reveals the 'Edited' label on the sent message box to let the receiver know that changes have been made by the sender. WhatsApp To Reportedly Allow You To Add Up to 1,024 Participants to Groups, New Feature in Testing Phase.

WhatsApp Edit Messages Feature (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will offer users up to 15 minutes ti edit their messages after being sent. It is unclear whether the company will send an alert if a message is edited and show the time and date of the edited message. As of now, not much information is available about the Edit messages feature. This feature is available in the 2.22.22.14 beta update for Android. WhatsApp Now A Spam Factory, 1 in 2 Indian Swamped With Promotional Messages.

Currently, WhatsApp only provides users the ability to delete messages sent to the receiver. Users can then re-write them. In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on increasing group user limit to 1024 members from the existing limit of 512. Moreover, the Meta-owned messaging app is reportedly rolling out its paid subscription service for business users for testers.

