Facebook-owned WhatsApp will not work on several smartphones from today. The company has shared a list of devices that will not support the instant messaging app anymore. Smartphones that run on Android 4.0.3 or lower, KaiOS 2.5.1 and iPhones that run on iOS 9 or older. The reason behind this decision is the social media company aims to ensure its safety and users' privacy. If you have a smartphone that runs above Android 4.0.3, iOS 10 then you should not be worried. WhatsApp Payments Announces Cashback of Rs 51, Here’s How You Can Avail.

Smartphones that will no longer support WhatsApp from today include iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, Apple iPhone SE (1st generation), Galaxy SII, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Core, Galaxy xcover 2, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Optimus L5 double, Optimus L4 II Double, Optimus F3Q, Optimus f7, Optimus f5, Optimus L3 II Double, Optimus f5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L7 II Double, Enact, Optimus f3, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, ZTE Grand S Flex, Huawei Ascend 740, Ascend D Quad XL, Mate Ascension, Ascension D1 Quad XL and Go up P1 S.

Here's how you can check your smartphone's operating system:-

1. Head over to 'Settings' and scroll down to 'About Section'.

2. Click on the Software option to check your operating system.

If your phone is running on an older Android or iOS version then you can check whether there is a software update pending or not. If there is no pending update, then it's time for you to switch to a new smartphone that supports WhatsApp.

