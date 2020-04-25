WhatsApp's New Feature Allowing 8 People To Private Group Video Calling, Coming Next Week For Android & iOS Users

WhatsApp (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform - WhatsApp Messenger will be receiving the highly awaited 8 person video call feature soon. This feature is already available for the beta users. Now, the feature will be rolled out to all the users across Android and iOS platforms by next week. Currently, WhatsApp allows only 4 people for video calls. This means only 4 people can be added to an ongoing video conversation on WhatsApp. With the ongoing lockdown situation in the country, we have seen huge spike for the video conferencing apps like Zoom, Google Duo, Skype and others. WhatsApp Group Based in Delhi Helps in Airlifting an IT Professional From the UK to Kerala.

In a bid to take on such video conferencing apps, WhatsApp is looking to increase the number of users allowed in a single video call from 4 users to 8 users. This feature could be a boon for many users who have resorted to other apps to keep up with the social circle bigger than 4 people during the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was confirmed by the company during an announcement of Facebook Messenger Rooms, which is technically an expanded version of the video calling feature offered on the Facebook Messenger. But, people joining the video calls on the Facebook Messenger came with certain limitations wherein every user willing join the video call should have a Facebook account.

As far as Facebook's Messenger Rooms is concerned, the company has increased the upper limit of the users joining the call up to 50. Moreover, the users without Facebook accounts too can join the conversation. The person creating the Messenger Room will have a link generated which can be shared with others that are willing to join the room. The users can also join the video conferencing using the Messenger app. Another big addition is that there will be no time limit to the video calls made from Messenger rooms.