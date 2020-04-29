Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Smartphone To Be Launched Tomorrow; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant is all set to launch a new smartphone tomorrow in the market. To be called Mi Note 10 Lite, the smartphone is dubbed as an affordable version of Mi Note 10 offering similar camera capabilities. The launch event is scheduled to take place tomorrow noon UTC. And, the phone maker is expected to broadcast the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G Smartphone Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

One last thing before the launch event tomorrow, your favorite #MiNote10Series is adding a new member to the family! See you at 20:00 (GMT+8) tomorrow! #TheLegendContinues pic.twitter.com/nl6Kg6PAoh — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) April 29, 2020

Aesthetically, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite will be similar in terms of design. However, it will sport vertically aligned quad cameras with two LED flashes. Presently, there are not many details are available regarding the phone. If the market reports are to be believed, the smartphone will sport a 6.47-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset. And, it is likely to be backed by a massive 5,260 mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging technology.

It is important to note that the main USP of the smartphone will be its camera, which will be the most interesting bit. However, we won't be seeing the 108MP senor on the device as it would be too expensive for a Lite device. So, we can expect some changes in the camera department.