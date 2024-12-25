Mumbai, December 25: Xiaomi Pad 7 was introduced in China in October 2024, and the India launch was expected to be announced soon. It was launched alongside the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro and offered several features and specifications for the price range of CNY 1,999 (around INR 23,000) to CNY 2,599 (around INR 30,000). The Xiaomi Pad 7 base variant was reportedly spotted on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website confirming its imminent launch.

According to a report by Gadget360, Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of its upcoming tablet, Pad 7, on Amazon's microsite. The Xiaomi Pad 7 Indian variant is expected to have similar specifications and features to the Chinese counterpart. The launch date for the Xiaomi tablet is confirmed as January 10, 2025. iPhone 18 Pro Likely To Incorporate Apple M5 Chip for Enhanced Performance, Offer DSLR-Like Camera for Enhanced Photography: Report.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Xiaomi Pad 7 is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor running on HyperOS 2.0, based on the Android 15 operating system. The upcoming Xiaomi tablet will likely offer an 11.2-inch LCD that supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 800 nits of peak brightness, and 2,136x3,200 pixel resolution.

In India, the Xiaomi Pad 7 may come with an 8,850mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The tablet might include a 13MP primary camera on the rear and an 8MP camera on the front. For security, it may include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking the Pad 7 tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Price in India (Expected)

The Xiaomi Pad 7 price in China starts at INR 23,000, as it is priced at CNY 1,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (around INR 26,700), and the top variant is available at CNY 2,599 (around INR 30,000). Just like the Chinese counterpart, the Indian variant may be offered in three colours: blue, black, and green. Lava Mobiles Shares Teaser Trailer of Its Upcoming Smartphone, Confirms 50MP Primary Camera; Check Details.

The report did not mention anything about the launch of the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, which featured a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, in the Chinese market. It was launched in the following variants: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB, with the top variant offering 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

