When a BBC journalist failed to provide specific instances of hate speech being tolerated on the social media site, Twitter CEO Elon Musk accused the BBC reporter of lying.

In a thorough interview, the BBC reporter questioned Elon Musk on how he intended to handle reports of hate speech on Twitter in light of claims that there wasn't enough people to monitor such content. However, the journalist refused to provide any examples of hate speech on Twitter when Musk requested him to do so. Elon Musk Labels BBC Twitter Handle As ‘Government-Funded Media’ Organisation, Asks What Does It Stand for?

A clip of the particular interview is currently doing rounds on the internet, with numerous social media users reacting to it. In the viral video, Musk asks the journalist, “What hate speech are you talking about? I mean, you use Twitter. Do you see a rise in hate speech? Just a personal anecdote? I don't.”

The journalist commented on Twitter's 'For You' feature, saying, "Truthfully, I don't. I don't actually use that feed anymore because I just don't particularly like it. And a lot of people actually share a lot of similarities. I exclusively focus on my fans.”

Responding to the latter, Musk said, “I'm asking for one example and you can't give a single one. Then I say, sir, that you don't know what you are talking about. You cannot give me a single example of hateful content, not even one tweet. And yet you claimed that hateful content was high. That is false, you just lied.”

Recently, BBC was labelled as ‘government-funded media’ on Twitter, drew a stern response from the British public broadcaster. Elon Musk Targets BBC, Says ‘Kudos For Self-Labelling State Affiliation’ After Changing His Twitter Bio to 'State-Affiliated Media'.

A statement from BBC read, "The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee.”

