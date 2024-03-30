New Delhi, March 30: Google Chrome, the widely used web browser by Google, is set to enhance the user experience for Android users with a new feature “Android Tab Declutter” on Android devices. The Chrome new feature, known as the Android Tab Declutter, is expected to manage and automatically clean up inactive tabs. By addressing the common issue of too many open tabs, Google Chrome's new feature is expected to simplify the browsing experience for Android users.

As per a report of ABP Live, Android users may soon get 'Tab Declutter' as a part of their browser capabilities. The upcoming feature in Google Chrome is anticipated to automate the process of archiving or deleting tabs that haven't been viewed after a certain period. The goal might be to offer a cleaner interface without the manual task of sorting through tabs. This development is expected to be a part of Google to improve Chrome's functionality and user-friendliness on Android devices. Adult Content on X: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working on Feature To Allow Users Create and Join NSFW Communities, Here’s How It Will Work.

Upcoming Google Chrome Feature for Android Device

As per reports, the feature is not accessible for testing now but there is a speculation about its launch with Google Chrome 125, which is anticipated to be around May 2024. The new Chrome feature is also expected to contribute to a better-organised browsing environment, which will likely make it easier for users to find and focus on the tabs that matter most to them. Sam Altman-Run OpenAI To Develop Text-to-Speech Model ‘Voice Engine’ Implementing Safeguards Against Deepfake Misuse Amid Global Election Year.

The upcoming Google Chrome 125 update is expected to include the Android Tab Declutter option, which will identify tabs that have been inactive and provide options to archive or remove them. The automatic feature might eliminate the clutter of unused tabs, freeing up space and resources on Android devices. Users might also get an option to revisit and recover these tabs later.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2024 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).