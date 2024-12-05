‘Spotify Wrapped’ is an annual marketing campaign by the company that first launched in 2015 under the name of ‘Year of Music.’ In 2016, it was rebranded to ‘Spotify Wrapped.’ Today, it is also referred to as ‘Wrapped.’ The campaign did not go viral until 2017, when it received a major upgrade, introducing visually striking Wrapped cards that quickly gained traction. So, what is Spotify Wrapped all about? Every year, Spotify curates a personalised summary of every user’s listening habits. It shows their favourite artists, top songs, most-loved genres, total minutes spent listening and more. It is a unique compilation that is easily accessible within the Spotify app itself and is also sent via email. It allows users to reflect on their music journey over the past year. Now, Spotify Wrapped 2024 is out, leading to several memes and jokes. Spotify Music Videos With New Features, Improved Viewing Experience Expands to New Markets Including India; Check Details and Know How To Use It.

One of the best parts of Spotify Wrapped is the ability to share the data online through social media platforms. It can spark interesting conversations and connect millions of users globally through their shared love for music. While the campaign gives users a fun recap of songs listened to, patterns, and favourite music, it goes deeper than that. It is also a great way for us to learn more about ourselves. This year’s 2024 Spotify Wrapped has already started rolling out. While some users have begun enjoying it, others are still waiting for the feature to appear in their apps, which has led to a wave of Spotify Wrapped memes and jokes online, making the wait as entertaining as the feature itself. Spotify AI Playlist: Music Streaming Platform Rolls Out AI Playlist for Premium Users on Android and iOS; Check Details.

Spotify Wrapped Is Out

Spotify Wrapped is out. pic.twitter.com/wG47VKKHi1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2024

Taylor Swift Is Most Streamed Artist!

In her Global Top Artist era. Congratulations Taylor Swift on over 26+ billion streams in 2024. 👑🤍🎉 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nsglkGz3sq — Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2024

Go Check It Out

spotify wrapped is out everyone go check it out pic.twitter.com/ZGHyvULDSW — Ramen 🍉 (@CoconutShawarma) December 4, 2024

LOL!

here is what everyone's spotify wrapped looks like pic.twitter.com/A6XxUXRoi7 — . (@geokonic__) December 4, 2024

Let’s Go

Waiting for It!

Mine Isn’t out Yet!

#SpotifyWrapped2024 oomfs got their spotify wrapped while mine isn't even out yet pic.twitter.com/b3kit8IL47 — sara 🦆 (@SHANKSTOPME) December 4, 2024

Looking for My Wrapped

me opening and closing spotify looking for my wrapped #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/2coRUt3flK — yuri (@GRlFFS) December 4, 2024

Where’s Mine?

people opening and closing spotify looking for wrapped #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/Q9CAH4x9vQ — 🍟27JumpFrites🍟 (@Benramine_) December 4, 2024

Mine’s Not There Yet!!

Me seeing other people have their Spotify wrapped & mine’s not there #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/ViQrTaa2Ec — Abigail (@HoldingOntoAbi) December 4, 2024

Spotify Wrapped is a great way to look back at the songs you enjoyed listening to over the past year. People love it as it lets them relive their favourite moments through music.

