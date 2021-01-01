Perth, January 1: One word has been changed in Australia’s national anthem. On New Year's Eve Scott Morrison announced that the second line of Advance Australia Fair has been changed from: “For we are young and free” to “For we are one and free”. The change was implemented to reflect what the Prime Minister calls “the spirit of unity”.

In a statement, Morrison said, "During the past year we have shown once again the indomitable spirit of Australians and the united effort that has always enabled us to prevail as a nation. It is time to ensure this great unity is reflected more fully in our national anthem.” Australia Slips into First Recession in 30 Years Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Worst Quarterly Decline in GDP Since 1930's Great Depression.

Governor-General David Hurley agreed to the Commonwealth's recommendation to make an amendment to the anthem for the first time since 1984.

Advance Australia Fair was composed by Peter Dodds McCormick and first performed in 1878. In the year 1984, it was adopted as the national anthem on a recommendation by then prime minister Bob Hawke.

