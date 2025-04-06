Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on June 5. Initially, the gaming console was set for pre-orders starting from April 9, but these have now been delayed due to “tariffs and evolving market conditions.” The Switch 2 system is expected to be priced at around USD 449.99 in the United States. The Nintendo Switch 2 will feature a 7.9-inch built-in LCD screen offering 1080p output. The new Joy-Con 2 controllers come with improved functions, and a new C button has been added to the right side of the device. Additionally, players can play games with a new chat feature to enhance the multiplayer gaming experience.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Delayed

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders delayed and will no longer start on April 9th due to “tariffs and evolving market conditions” https://t.co/rrsv94XZGv — Nintendo Switch 2 News (@NinSwitchIntel) April 4, 2025

