Brasilia, August 25: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro once again lashed out at journalists on Monday, a day after threatening to punch a reporter who questioned him about corruption accusations involving his wife Michelle. According to an AFP report, Bolsonaro was speaking at an event called "Brazil Beating COVID," where he accused journalists of "malevolence" and "debauchery," and added that they were "fat-asses" at high risk from the new coronavirus.

He went on and said that he recovered from the virus thanks to his past as an "athlete" in the army, where he served as captain. He further added, "But when one of you fat-asses catches it, the chances of survival are far less. You only know how to use your pens malevolently," he blasted at the journalists who were present at the event. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Threatens to Punch a Journalist in the Mouth After Being Asked About his Wife Michelle's Link to An Alleged Corruption Scheme.

On Sunday, the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatened to punch a reporter repeatedly in the mouth after being asked about his wife Michelle Bolsonaro's links to an alleged corruption scheme. Bolsonaro was quoted saying, "I so want to pound your mouth with punches," to a reporter from O Globo, when posed the question. Bolsonaro has been facing flak for handling the coronavirus situation in his country. Brazil is the second worst-hit nation in the coronavirus pandemic.

