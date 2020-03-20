California Declares Statewide Stay-at-home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; Know What is Open, What is Closed in The Citizen Lockdown

Coronavirus Outbreak. (Photo Credits: IANS)

California, March 20: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Gavin Newsom made a major announcement on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak today. He issued a stay-at-home order in order to control the spread of the deadly virus. The order was issued during a news conference Thursday at the California Office of Emergency Services. In a shocking statement, the California governor also projected that "56 per cent of the state's population will be infected" in the next 8 weeks.

The order went into effect from Thursday, March 19, 2020. The order will be in place until further notice and is effective throughout the state of California. Essential services will remain open such as gas stations, Pharmacies. Food like grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks, convenience stores, take-out and delivery. Read the full order.

The governor said that it is the strongest statewide restriction aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement follows similar orders issued in the past few days across the San Francisco Bay area and Los Angeles. On Thursday, in the United States, the number of confirmed cases doubled. The numbers climbed above 11,500 on Thursday, and officials indicated that they will continue to rise sharply as more test results become available. Disneyland, Disney World in California to Close Temporarily Over Coronavirus Outbreak.

Check tweet:

Governor Gavin Newsom makes a major announcement on California’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. https://t.co/VlQM38OkYK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 20, 2020

Essential state and local government functions will also remain open, including law enforcement and offices that provide government programs and services.

Among the things that will be closed are -dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, Public events and gatherings and Convention Centers will also remain closed.