Christopher Cuomo, CNN Anchor & Brother of New York Mayor Andrew Cuomo, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Christopher Cuomo (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

New York, March 31: CNN anchor Christopher Cuomo, was tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Christopher is also the brother of the mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo. According to reports, the condition of Christopher is stable, and he will also anchor his 9 p.m. program "Cuomo Prime Time" from his home. The CNN anchor has currently quarantined himself in his basement. Chris, in his tweet said, “In these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus.”

He further wrote, “I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fevers, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness!”

Christopher Cuomo's Tweet:

The United States has the maximum number of COVID-19 cases. Till now, more than 1.5 lakh have been tested positive for coronavirus. The death toll in the country also crossed China. More than 3,400 people lost their lives in the US due to the deadly virus. New York is the worst-affected state, where more than 66,000 cases have been reported so far.