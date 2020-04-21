Donald Trump Says US Will 'Temporarily Suspend Immigration' to Prevent Jobs of Americans Amid 'Attack by Invisible Enemy'

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington DC, April 20: The United States will temporarily suspend immigration due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order for the suspension of the immigration into the country. The decision was taken to prevent jobs of the people of the US as the unemployment is increasing day by day in the US due to the longer shutdowns amid the outbreak of the deadly virus. Unemployment in USA: Jobless Rate to Rise to a Record 13% in June, 14.4 Million Jobs to be Lost in Coming Months, Predicts Wall Street Journal

Donald Trump tweeted, “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Not just aviation and hospitality sectors which bore the brunt of the first wave of job losses and salary cuts, millions of white-collar jobs spanning across industries are now at stake. According to experts, the unemployment rate is going to be 13 percent in the US in June.

COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the US. It is the worst-hit country by the deadly virus in the world. In the past 24 hours, the US recorded 1,433 coronavirus deaths. Till now, there are over 750,000 coronavirus cases in the country. The death toll also crossed 41,000 in the US. Globally, more than 2.4 million people have contracted COVID-19. The death toll also crossed 170,000 across the world.