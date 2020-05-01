Donald Trump to Leave White House on Friday For First Time in a Month, US President Will Travel to Camp David Presidential Retreat in Maryland

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, May 1: Donald Trump will leave White House on Friday evening for the first time in a month. As per the schedule released by White House, the US President will travel to the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland. However, the schedule didn't indicate the duration of his stay at Camp David. According to a Reuters report, Trump's last trip away from the White House was on March 28 to Norfolk, Virginia.

He had gone to bid farewell to the Navy's USNS Comfort hospital ship as it sailed to New York City to help take the pressure off civilian hospitals. On Friday, Trump will make the 70-mile (40 km) trip to Camp David. Donald Trump Says 'Will Resume Travel Next Week', Looks Forward to Holding 'Wild' Campaign Rallies For US Presidential Elections 2020 Soon.

On Wednesday, Trump said that he would resume flying around the country from next week and looks forward to holding "wild" US Presidential campaign rallies as soon as he can. Trump also told reporters in the White House that he is "going to Arizona next week and we look forward to that." This would be his first cross-country trip since the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the United States.

Trump was quoted saying, "The Arizona trip is focused on the economic recovery effort and is not a campaign rally, "because it's too soon" for crowded events in stadiums, Trump explained." He further shared his plans of visiting Ohio in November.

On Thursday, Trump also claimed that the novel coronavirus which has claimed several lives across the globe and has shattered economies has emerged from a virology lab in the Wuhan city of China. He, however, refused to divulge any more details and said that investigation is on and reports will be out soon for everyone to see.