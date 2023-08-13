Mumbai, August 13: A live frog was discovered by a Michigan family in an unopened organic spinach container, which caused them to jump in shock. My kid screamed, saying 'oh my God, it's a frog' and I was confused, WJBK-TV was told by Amber Worrick. 'Thank God I refrained from eating the frog', she added.

She found the critter still active and disguised in the leafy vegetation. It turned out to be a Pacific tree frog, a species endemic to California. Worrick didn't notice anything out of the ordinary when she bought the package of Earthbound Farms Organic Spinach at the Southfield Meijer store. "I didn't see anything, and I didn't feel heavy. Nothing moved, I didn't feel anything wiggling", she claimed. Severed Snake Head in Airline Meal! Flight Attendant Claims to Find Dead Reptile in Food That Will Make You Retch (Watch Viral Video).

When she made the unexpected find, she returned the spinach to the shop for a refund and also brought the frog, which the staff had moved to a different location. Taylor Farms, the parent business of Earthbound Farms, issued an apology for the error.

The package reads three times washed, or something similar, on the packaging. They would have captured a complete live frog if it had been cleaned, Worrick asserted. Snake Inside Packed Food! Wales Woman Finds Dead Serpent in Can of Baked Beans With Distinctive Black and Grey Markings.

Previously, a customer at Aldi expressed her horror after claiming to have discovered what seemed to be a "dead snake" in a can of baked beans. The 26-year-old from Porth in the Rhondda Cynon Taf county region of South Wales claims she bought the tin of Corale high quality baked beans when she 'nearly leaped back' after lifting the top. She recounted seeing "something grey and black with distinctive markings" floating in the sauce as she peered at the enigmatic contents within.

