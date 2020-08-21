Washington, August 20: Joe Biden, the former Vice President of America, officially accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for US Presidential elections 2020 on Thursday. In a televised address from Wilmington in Delaware, Biden vowed to fight tooth and nail in the upcoming polls to unseat President Donald Trump from the White House in November. Steve Bannon, Former Adviser To US President Donald Trump, Arrested For Fundraising Fraud For Mexico Border Wall.

Biden called his campaign against Trump as a "fight to save the democracy". He vowed to end the "season of darkness" in the US, which the ex-VP attributed to the four-year tenure of Trump in power. "We have a President who keeps himself above the nation...This must end," he added.

Biden, whose victory in the Democratic primaries against Senator Bernie Sanders was powered by black voters, vowed to implement social justice once elected to power. "The Afro-Americans, Hispanics and members of other ethnicities should feel safe as this nation belongs to all of us," he said.

Will End 'Season of Darkness': Biden

#BREAKING Joe Biden accepts Democratic Party nomination for US president pic.twitter.com/C88D95JMUN — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 21, 2020

Biden also targeted the President over his approach on climate change, saying that an irrational approach would hurt the US policy of leading the world in times of crisis. The country, if his elected to power, would work towards producing cleaner and greener sources of energy, "and in the process create millions of well-paying jobs", he added.

The former top Barack Obama aide also promised to rejig the foreign policy of America if he wins the November 3 elections. The days of admiring "dictators" will be over, Biden said, adding that his presidency will focus on placing human rights as a key factor of the US foreign policy. He also assured that America would valiantly counter Russia, the geopolitical arch-rival.

