Madrid, January 20: An explosion occurred in Madrid, the capital city of Spain. As per reports, an an eight-level residential building with serious damage and debris littered over the street. The explosion happened at the Toledo street in the city. Huge smoke could be seen rising from the scene from across the city. Balochistan Bomb Blast: Two Killed, 7 Injured in Explosion in Panjgur.

The Mayor of Madrid city said that at least two people died in the blast, as reported by Reuters. As per the reports, the initial information shows that the blast was caused by a gas leak in the building. Officials haven't confirmed the reason as yet.Afghanistan Blast: 2 Explosions Rock Kabul, 3 Injured.

Watch the Video Here:

más imágenes desde el edificio de al lado de la explosión en puerta de toledo, madrid pic.twitter.com/D1bJvI0iHx — césarr,,❃ (@valleejooo_) January 20, 2021

As per reports, a police spokeswoman said the area was being evacuated but could not confirm the source of the explosion. Further details about the incident are awaited.

