Matt Gaetz announced his withdrawal from consideration as Attorney General in Donald Trump’s upcoming administration, citing the controversy surrounding his nomination as a distraction. Gaetz, 42, expressed concerns over allegations of misconduct and illicit drug use, which he has denied but acknowledged could lead to unnecessary conflict. On X (formerly Twitter), he stated his commitment to ensuring Trump’s Justice Department is ready by January and praised Trump’s leadership. Gaetz’s withdrawal marks a setback for Trump, who must now find a new nominee for the key role. Despite stepping aside, Gaetz reiterated his support for Trump, calling him “America’s saviour.” Matt Gaetz Attended Orgies? Donald Trump’s Attorney General Pick Accused of Attending 10 Sex Parties, Paying Women for Sexual Activities.

Matt Gaetz Withdraws as Trump’s Attorney General Pick

BREAKING NEWS: Matt Gaetz just withdrew his name to be Trump's attorney general nominee. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 21, 2024

