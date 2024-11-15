New York, November 15: Cory Martin, 37, of New York, was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for the brutal murder and dismemberment of Brandy Odom, a 26-year-old sex worker. Martin had fraudulently taken out life insurance policies in Odom’s name, intending to profit from her death.

Prosecutors revealed that Martin, an avid viewer of crime shows like Dexter and The First 48, meticulously planned the murder. In 2018, he strangled Odom in their shared Queens apartment, then used a saw to dismember her body in a bathroom lined with garbage bags to minimise evidence, reported IrishStar. He disposed of her remains in a Brooklyn park. UK: 2 ‘Drunk’ British Army Soldiers Caught Having Sex in Apache Attack Helicopter Cockpit During Routine Maintenance.

Evidence presented in court included Martin’s online searches for a reciprocating saw and YouTube tutorials on its use. A cadaver dog later detected Odom’s scent in one of Martin’s vehicles, further implicating him. Baltasar Engonga Viral Video Link: Equatorial Guinea Civil Servant’s Sex Scandal Row and 400 Sex Tapes Featuring High-Profile People Break the Internet.

Martin and an accomplice had taken out two fraudulent life insurance policies on Odom the year prior to her murder. They repeatedly attempted to claim the benefits but were unsuccessful.

In addition to life imprisonment, Martin received 20 years for wire fraud conspiracy and two years for identity theft. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace described the crime as “ghastly” and motivated by greed, noting that Martin saw Odom only as a means to financial gain.

Martin was convicted in March after a two-week trial, during which prosecutors highlighted his reliance on crime TV shows to execute and conceal his horrific actions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).