London, November 15: In a bizarre incident, two British Army soldiers were caught having sex in the cockpit of an Apache attack helicopter during a routine maintenance at the Otterburn range in Northumberland. A report said that the 2 soldiers were in an inebriated state when they were found having sex in the Apache helicopter. The incident occured in 2016 but has become public now.

According to a Telegraph report, a British Army ground crew was conducting routine maintenance of the war machines. However, they noticed something unusual when they were almost finished maintaining the AH-64 gunship or Apache helicopter and were about to put rain covers on it. As they looked carefully at the attack helicopter, they saw that the rotors on it were swaying up and down, and strange noises were coming from inside. UK Cop Films Himself Having Sex With Woman in Toilet, Shares Video With Colleagues at Christmas Party.

2 British Army Soldiers Caught Having Sex in Apache Helicopter

The report said that the crew were shocked to find two people crammed into the rear cockpit of the two-seater attack helicopter having sex. The crew saw a man and a woman, believed to have been drunk, half-naked inside the aircraft. “It became apparent that the rear ­ cockpit was occupied by two people engaged in sexual intercourse. Both were naked from the waist down - the male in uniform, the female in civilian attire. They were ordered to exit the cockpit and get dressed. Both parties were serving soldiers. Both showed symptoms of intoxication," a report sent to Military Aviation Authority said. Linda De Sousa Abreu, Married HMP Wandsworth Officer Who Had Sex With UK Prison Inmate Mocks Her Ankle Tag in Viral Video, OnlyFans Star Calls It ‘Very Mindful, Very Demure’.

As per the report, the attack helicopter belonged to the Army Air Corps' 653 Squadron. However, the duo found naked and in action inside it are believed to belong to different units. Both the intoxicated soldiers were detained until their commanding officers arrived. The incident, which was lost in oblivion, has only come to light due to a computer glitch. Following the incident, the aircrew had been ordered to secure helicopters in future to prevent a repeat incident.

